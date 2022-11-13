Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

