Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Lowered to $237.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.33.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.89.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.