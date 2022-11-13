Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.0 %

DIS stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.61.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

