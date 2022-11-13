Credit Suisse Group Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $10.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE MTW opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Insider Activity

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,573 shares of company stock valued at $91,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.