Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

