Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $68.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

