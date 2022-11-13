Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,453 shares of company stock worth $1,727,408 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 195,808 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

