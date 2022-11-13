Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $62.00 at JMP Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,903,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

