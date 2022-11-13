Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

BAP stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

