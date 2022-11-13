Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

WBA stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

