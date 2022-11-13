Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after buying an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,110,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,997,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

VEEV stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $321.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

