Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

