Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 974 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after buying an additional 262,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $227.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

