Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $189.51.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

