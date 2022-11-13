Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 58 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

