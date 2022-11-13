Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

