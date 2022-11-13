Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $918,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

