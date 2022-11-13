Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $586.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

