Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,841 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 1.22% of Gold Royalty worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,525,474 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.63 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

