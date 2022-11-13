Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

