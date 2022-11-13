Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 110 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $389.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.