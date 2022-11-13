Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

