Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

