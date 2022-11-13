Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $1,519,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.57 and a 200-day moving average of $637.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.