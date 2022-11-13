Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

