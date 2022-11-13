Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $771,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 38,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,904,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $210,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

