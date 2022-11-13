Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 379 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

