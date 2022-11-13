Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 105.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $131.06 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

