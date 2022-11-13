NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 994,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

