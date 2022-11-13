NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.15.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
