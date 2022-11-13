American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.90.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

