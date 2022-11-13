Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $2.30 at Morgan Stanley

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KIND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 4.18.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

NYSE KIND opened at 2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.80 and a 200-day moving average of 3.17. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.04 and a 52-week high of 13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,150 in the last ninety days. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 834,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,150,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

