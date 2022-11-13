Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYTM. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
