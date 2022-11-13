First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.
NYSE FA opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
