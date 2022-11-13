First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

About First Advantage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,800,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 1,562,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 560,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 438,567 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

