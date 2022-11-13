Royal Bank of Canada Trims Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price to $46.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

