Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

About Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 86.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 705,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 35.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

