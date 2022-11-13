Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen Sells 1,795 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MRK opened at $97.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.