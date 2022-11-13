PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

PubMatic Trading Up 5.0 %

PUBM stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 67.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,132 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

