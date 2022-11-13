Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

About Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 1,423,911 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $20,989,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.