Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.09.
Plug Power Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
