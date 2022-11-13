Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 50,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 92,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,112,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,379,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

