Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,245,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

