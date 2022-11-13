Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Shares Down 10.3%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.65. 3,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Integrity Applications Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Further Reading

