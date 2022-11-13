NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.45. Approximately 48,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 150,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$571.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.48.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.