KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Up 1.4%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.06% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.