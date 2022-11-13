First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 2.4% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

