Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 7,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $115,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

