First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $386,000.

