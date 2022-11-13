Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

Legion Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.66.

Legion Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

