Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

