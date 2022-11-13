Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CHT stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.