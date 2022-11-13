Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

WRN opened at $1.52 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

