StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 2.0 %
LODE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.
About Comstock
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.